Australia's Lockdown To Remain After Announcing 914 Cases
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:15 AM
MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Scott Morrison, Australia's Prime Minister, said on Sunday that the country's lockdown strategy would stay until at least 70% of population is fully vaccinated, as daily infections break records to reach 914 cases on Sunday.
Sunday's cases of the highly infectious Delta variant surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier.
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales accounts for most of Australia's daily cases, reporting a record of 830 COVID-19 infections.