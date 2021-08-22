MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Scott Morrison, Australia's Prime Minister, said on Sunday that the country's lockdown strategy would stay until at least 70% of population is fully vaccinated, as daily infections break records to reach 914 cases on Sunday.

Sunday's cases of the highly infectious Delta variant surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales accounts for most of Australia's daily cases, reporting a record of 830 COVID-19 infections.