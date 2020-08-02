UrduPoint.com
Australia's Victoria Imposes Curfew, State Of Disaster To Contain COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:15 AM

Australia's Victoria imposes curfew, state of disaster to contain COVID-19

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) A state of disaster was declared in Australia's Victoria on Sunday, reported Reuters, with the local government implementing a night curfew as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date to contain the coronavirus.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the new restrictions, to be in place for six weeks until mid-September, will allow only one person per household to go shopping once a day.

Melbournians will not be able to go further than 5 km (3 miles) from home, Reuters added.

