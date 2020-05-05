UrduPoint.com
Australian Economy Loses AU$4 Billion A Week Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:45 AM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Australia said on Tuesday that due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, the country is loosing US$2.58 billion (AU$4 billion) a week in economic activity, German press agency, dpa, quoted the country's treasurer as saying.

The broad economic shock due to the COVID-19 downturn has impacted the gross domestic produce to fall significantly between 10 to 15 percent by June, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

The economy will take an AU$50-billion-dollar hit in the June quarter, but things could get a lot worse if restrictions to deal with the coronavirus stay in place, Frydenberg said in an address at the National Press Club in Canberra.

The four-billion-dollar loss is equivalent to what around four million Australians on the median wage would earn in a week, he said.

The unemployment rate had fallen to 5.1 percent in February but is now forecast to reach 10 percent - its highest rate in 26 years - in the June quarter.

Australia has already promised some $320 billion worth of economic support to tackle the crisis.

Since mid-March, Australia has closed its borders and restricted movements. Businesses have been shut down, and the government has implemented strict social distancing measures.

