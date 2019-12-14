Australian Home Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2019) Australian Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, on Saturday, visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE’s martyrs in defending their homeland.

Upon his arrival, Dutton was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour, then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminium-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen and women who protect them.

The Australian minister listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of the martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended with a few words written by Dutton expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs.