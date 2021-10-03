Australian Minister of Trade inaugurates country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Dan Tehan, Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, inaugurated his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau.

"What the UAE has achieved in Expo 2020 Dubai is impressive, most notably amidst the conditions facing the entire world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to participate in this outstanding event, and our pavilion tells the story of a culture rich in unique innovation. Our pavilion embodies the heart and soul of the Australian people," Tehan said.

"The sky is the limit for our ambition for our future. Therefore, the Australian pavilion is carrying a message of the "Blue Sky Dreaming." We are continuing the dream, while maintaining an advanced and prominent position globally, and we aim to make every Australian citizen proud of what our country has achieved," he added.

Al Hashemy stressed that the theme "Blue Sky Dreaming" embodies the rich Australian spirit, known for its innovation, noting that Australia is a country that works for the future, while respecting the past.

"Australia is accomplishing numerous achievements in the areas of culture, education and social development, from international sports and entertainment to preserving indigenous people’s traditions, discovering space, building future cities where different segments of the community can integrate, and achieving pluralism and sustainability," she added.

The Australian pavilion is presenting, to its visitors, the natural wonders of Australia, as well as its expertise in innovation and diverse cultural history, and the story of its people, dating back 60,000 years.