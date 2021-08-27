Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, wherein the latter renewed his sincere appreciation of the UAE's valuable help in evacuating Australian citizens, and visa holders, as well as thousands of foreign nationals of friendly countries, from Afghanistan.

Sheikh Mohamed and Morrison also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.