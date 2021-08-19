Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a telephone call from Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, during which Morrison expressed his appreciation of the UAE's help in evacuating Australian citizens, as well as a number of members of diplomatic missions of friendly countries, from Afghanistan.

Sheikh Mohamed and Morrison also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.