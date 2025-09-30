Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi alongside his partner Jodie Haydon. They were accompanied by Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia, Ridwan Joudat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and senior members of the Australian delegation.

During the visit, the Australian Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation were accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who led them through the mosque’s expansive halls and courtyards. He outlined the history of the mosque’s establishment and its role as a cultural landmark embodying the values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness, principles rooted in the vision of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while also emphasising the Centre’s mission to convey the essence of Islamic culture and to promote dialogue among nations and peoples.

Cultural tour specialist Rawda Al Marzouqi provided a detailed overview of the mosque’s artistic and architectural splendour, illustrating how Islamic civilisations across the centuries contributed to its design.

The mosque, he explained, unites diverse traditions in a single architectural statement, reflecting the harmony and creativity of cultural exchange.

The Prime Minister and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty - a compass inspired by the design of its chandeliers - along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.