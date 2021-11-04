Australia’s PM Thanks UAE For 'incredible Support' During Evacuation Operations From Afghanistan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, has thanked the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for "their hospitality and incredible support" while evacuating 4,100 people from Afghanistan to Australia in August.

"The Crown Prince made it very clear to me as we spoke quite often over that period back in August that whatever we needed, they would be there to support us," Morrison said in a press conference.

"People are still being brought through here on their way to Australia in addition to those who were evacuated at the time.

"I particularly want to thank the Crown Prince [of Abu Dhabi] and the United Arab Emirates for their hospitality and incredible support."

By August, the UAE had helped evacuating almost 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals. Individuals evacuated with UAE assistance have included citizens of France, the UK, Japan, Australia, US, New Zealand, Latvia, Spain and Mexico.

The UAE had also been providing evacuees with a comprehensive range of high-quality housing, sanitation, health and food services to ensure their welfare while being processed.