Austria Backs EU Accession Of Western Balkan States
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, has reaffirmed Austria’s support for the European Union’s enlargement process and praised North Macedonia’s progress on its path to EU membership.
Her remarks came following a meeting with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timčo Mucunski in Vienna, where she underscored the strategic importance of integrating Western Balkan countries into the European Union for the security and stability of Europe.
The two ministers highlighted the importance of strengthening political and economic cooperation within the framework of European integration.
Minister Meinl-Reisinger reaffirmed Austria’s backing for the accession of Western Balkan nations to the EU, stating that this commitment remains a fundamental pillar of Austrian foreign policy. She expressed her conviction that North Macedonia’s future lies within the European Union.
