Austria Brings In Mandatory Vaccinations Amid Rising Covid Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Austria is to go into a nationwide lockdown next week amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, with mandatory vaccinations to be enforced from February.

The country had already announced a partial lockdown, applying to only unvaccinated people, but chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said further measures were needed to contain another wave of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will start on Monday and initially last for 10 days. Students will have to go back into home schooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be cancelled.

From February 2022, vaccinations will also become mandatory Austria's public broadcast ORF reported.

