Austria-Germany Border To Open 15th June

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The border between Germany and Austria will reopen on 15th June after three months of restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic, the German press agency, dpa, quoted the chancellery in Vienna as saying.

The two German-speaking countries that enjoy strong economic ties will already loosen border controls by shifting to spot checks on Friday.

The announcement came after a telephone call between Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and fellow conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

Since the middle of March, travel across the border was only possible for cargo transport, commuters, and for people carrying a recent negative novel coronavirus test certificate. Travellers without a test had to go into a 14-day quarantine.

