Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Austria, Italy, Germany, Algeria, and Tunisia on Tuesday signed a joint declaration of intent to continue work on the development of the SouthH2 Corridor project, which will carry renewable hydrogen over 3,300 kilometres from North Africa to the three European countries.

The declaration was signed during the first Penta Ministerial Meeting in Rome.

Jürgen Schneider, Head of the Climate and Energy Section at the Austrian Climate Ministry, participated in the signing ceremony. "We must use the potential of green hydrogen to accelerate the energy transition and achieve climate targets. This project shows that international cooperation is the key to overcoming global challenges," he emphasised.

The project will facilitate the import of over four million tonnes of green hydrogen annually, covering approximately 40% of the European Union's hydrogen needs for its 2030 plan. The system is set to operate at full capacity by that year.

The SouthH2 Corridor takes an innovative approach by repurposing large parts of the existing natural gas infrastructure for hydrogen transportation. This will significantly reduce costs and construction time. In addition, new pipeline sections are to be built to handle the larger volumes of hydrogen.