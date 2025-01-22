Open Menu

Austria Joins SouthH2 Corridor Project

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Austria, Italy, Germany, Algeria, and Tunisia on Tuesday signed a joint declaration of intent to continue work on the development of the SouthH2 Corridor project, which will carry renewable hydrogen over 3,300 kilometres from North Africa to the three European countries.

The declaration was signed during the first Penta Ministerial Meeting in Rome.

Jürgen Schneider, Head of the Climate and Energy Section at the Austrian Climate Ministry, participated in the signing ceremony. "We must use the potential of green hydrogen to accelerate the energy transition and achieve climate targets. This project shows that international cooperation is the key to overcoming global challenges," he emphasised.

The project will facilitate the import of over four million tonnes of green hydrogen annually, covering approximately 40% of the European Union's hydrogen needs for its 2030 plan. The system is set to operate at full capacity by that year.

The SouthH2 Corridor takes an innovative approach by repurposing large parts of the existing natural gas infrastructure for hydrogen transportation. This will significantly reduce costs and construction time. In addition, new pipeline sections are to be built to handle the larger volumes of hydrogen.

Related Topics

Africa Import European Union Germany Rome Austria Algeria Italy Tunisia Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Ba ..

Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank

7 minutes ago
 Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Pun ..

Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls f ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to ..

AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET

Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET

3 minutes ago
 Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s succ ..

Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements

22 minutes ago
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport T ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre

37 minutes ago
 Museum of Future launches lecture series on connec ..

Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future

37 minutes ago
 PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt envir ..

PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practi ..

14 minutes ago
 Brother’s murderer arrested

Brother’s murderer arrested

15 minutes ago
 Ministerial committee discuss financial, administr ..

Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC

15 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang member nabbed

Robbers' gang member nabbed

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East