Open Menu

Austria Launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' To Decarbonise Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Austria has initiated the Industrial Hydrogen Valley (HI2-Valley) project, aimed at decarbonising the industrial sector and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

The project seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2028.

With support from the European Union, the project will initially be implemented in industrial zones across three Austrian states: Styria, Upper Austria, and Carinthia.

An initial EU grant of €20 million has been allocated to the project, with total investments expected to reach €578 million by 2030, targeting an annual production of over 18,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

The plan includes sub-projects covering the entire green hydrogen value chain, from production and transportation to storage and industrial application. This will involve six projects in Styria, six in Upper Austria, and five in Carinthia.

The initiatives will focus primarily on industrial applications, accounting for 56 percent, followed by energy at 23 percent and mobility at 21 percent. Energy-intensive sectors such as steel, cement, and raw materials industries are expected to benefit significantly from this transition to green hydrogen.

Related Topics

European Union Austria Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

5 minutes ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

5 minutes ago
 UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

6 minutes ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

50 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

51 minutes ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

1 hour ago
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

2 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers ..

World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East