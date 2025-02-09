Austria Launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' To Decarbonise Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 09:15 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Austria has initiated the Industrial Hydrogen Valley (HI2-Valley) project, aimed at decarbonising the industrial sector and accelerating the transition to clean energy.
The project seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and produce approximately 10,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2028.
With support from the European Union, the project will initially be implemented in industrial zones across three Austrian states: Styria, Upper Austria, and Carinthia.
An initial EU grant of €20 million has been allocated to the project, with total investments expected to reach €578 million by 2030, targeting an annual production of over 18,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.
The plan includes sub-projects covering the entire green hydrogen value chain, from production and transportation to storage and industrial application. This will involve six projects in Styria, six in Upper Austria, and five in Carinthia.
The initiatives will focus primarily on industrial applications, accounting for 56 percent, followed by energy at 23 percent and mobility at 21 percent. Energy-intensive sectors such as steel, cement, and raw materials industries are expected to benefit significantly from this transition to green hydrogen.
