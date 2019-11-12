Austria lays foundation stone for pavilion at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Austria laid the foundation stone for its pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Beatrix Karl, Commissioner-General, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

As part of Austria’s participation in Expo 2020’s Opportunity District, extensive activities are planned to further deepen the bilateral relations between Austria and UAE, as well as the whole region.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, said, "It is a pleasure to welcome Commissioner-General Beatrix Karl and her team to the Expo 2020 site for the Austrian Pavilion groundbreaking ceremony. We look forward to seeing Austria’s innovative and exciting construction efforts come to life as we continue our journey together towards a once-in-a-lifetime celebration in less than a year’s time at Expo 2020."

"The two countries share almost the same size in terms of population and area, and the UAE is Austria’s most important economic partner in the Near and middle East," emphasised Beatrix Karl.

In Dubai, as it was the case of the award-winning contributions in the Milan and Astana Expos, Austria will introduce an unusual concept: 38 interlocking cones blending on a 2,400 m2 pavilion to form a harmonious structure.

The cones are between 6 and 15 metres high, cut off at the top and plastered with clay. Using the world's oldest building material and an intelligent ventilation concept with wind towers, the Austrian Pavilion will naturally provide a comfortable atmosphere.

In its pavilion, Austria will display resourceful initiatives and inspiring solutions from Austria in a dedicated exhibition area. As a best-of-selection, this iLab will present a wide variety of topics.

The highlight of Austria’s Expo 2020 participation will be Austria Day on 12th November, 2020. On this day, Austria will present itself to the international Expo audience with actively cultivated customs as well as interdisciplinary art and cultural accents.