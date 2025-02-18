Open Menu

Austria Maintains EUR 2.9 Billion In Annual Defence Production With Export Rate Of 94%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – Reinhard Marak, Chief Executive Officer at the Austrian National Defence Industry Association, affirmed that Austria’s participation in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX ) reflects its commitment to strengthening international defense partnerships. This year, the Austrian pavilion features 15 specialised companies covering various fields, including mobile ground systems, aerial surveillance, personal defense equipment, and protection technologies.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during IDEX 2025, Marak emphasised Austria’s long-standing history at the exhibition, highlighting IDEX’s role as a key platform for Austria’s defense industries.

He noted that Austrian companies are focusing on advancing traditional defense systems by integrating artificial intelligence technologies, particularly in land mobility and unmanned systems.

Regarding Austria’s defense industry, Marak revealed that the sector consists of 120 companies, with Austria’s competitive edge lying in: Ground vehicles; Information and communication technologies; Cybersecurity; Personal defense equipment; .

Aerial supply and surveillance systems
He further stated that Austria’s defense industry has an annual production volume of €2.9 billion, with an export rate of 94%, making it one of the highest export ratios in the global defense sector.
Discussing the significance of the middle Eastern market, Marak emphasised that it is one of the Primary markets for Austria’s defense industry. The region is recognised for its relative stability compared to other markets and its high demand for premium-quality defense products, which aligns with Austrian companies’ capabilities.

He also pointed out that Austria relies heavily on foreign markets due to limited domestic demand for defense systems, as the Austrian government had not heavily invested in the defense sector until recent years.
Marak concluded by stating that Austrian companies are leveraging their participation in IDEX to strengthen relationships with regional partners, explore opportunities for joint manufacturing and technology transfer and enhance cooperation in advanced defense solutions.

