Austria mobilises military reserves to fight Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Austria is mobilising its military reservists for the first time since World War Two, asking them to fight the Coronavirus outbreak by helping with food supplies, medical support and police operations, Reuters quoted the Defence Minister as saying

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Austria is mobilising its military reservists for the first time since World War Two, asking them to fight the Coronavirus outbreak by helping with food supplies, medical support and police operations, Reuters quoted the Defence Minister as saying.

Around 3,000 soldiers - 10 percent of the reserves - will for three months take over coronavirus-related tasks from soldiers whose military service expires in May, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner told a news conference.

Austria has reported nearly 4,000 cases with 21 deaths so far. Popular ski regions in its western province of Tyrol, including Ischgl and St. Anton, have emerged as hotspots for the European spread of the virus, leading to a complete lockdown of the province last week.