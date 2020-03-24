UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Mobilises Military Reserves To Fight Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Austria mobilises military reserves to fight Coronavirus

Austria is mobilising its military reservists for the first time since World War Two, asking them to fight the Coronavirus outbreak by helping with food supplies, medical support and police operations, Reuters quoted the Defence Minister as saying

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Austria is mobilising its military reservists for the first time since World War Two, asking them to fight the Coronavirus outbreak by helping with food supplies, medical support and police operations, Reuters quoted the Defence Minister as saying.

Around 3,000 soldiers - 10 percent of the reserves - will for three months take over coronavirus-related tasks from soldiers whose military service expires in May, Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner told a news conference.

Austria has reported nearly 4,000 cases with 21 deaths so far. Popular ski regions in its western province of Tyrol, including Ischgl and St. Anton, have emerged as hotspots for the European spread of the virus, leading to a complete lockdown of the province last week.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Police Austria May World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Railways decides to lockdown all trains to control ..

11 seconds ago

Lockdown announced in Azad Kashmir in fight agains ..

6 minutes ago

PCSIR's sanitizers to be available soon in other c ..

5 minutes ago

Profiteer arrested, shop sealed in Peshawar

5 minutes ago

Heavy rain in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 155 billion ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.