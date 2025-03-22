Open Menu

Austria Records Significant Drop In Asylum Applications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Austria has recorded a notable decline in the number of asylum applications, with February witnessing a 37 percent drop compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 1,397 applications.

According to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, the decrease is primarily attributed to the Austrian government’s decision to suspend the processing of asylum applications submitted by Syrian nationals, except in exceptional cases. This move was accompanied by a freeze on all family reunification requests for Syrian refugees residing in Austria.

Recent official statistics show that Afghan nationals topped the list of asylum seekers in February, with 568 applications submitted.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Same Austria February Family All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

2 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

2 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

2 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

3 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

3 hours ago
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

4 hours ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

4 hours ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

4 hours ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

4 hours ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

4 hours ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East