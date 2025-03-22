Austria Records Significant Drop In Asylum Applications
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) Austria has recorded a notable decline in the number of asylum applications, with February witnessing a 37 percent drop compared to the same period last year, bringing the total to 1,397 applications.
According to the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum, the decrease is primarily attributed to the Austrian government’s decision to suspend the processing of asylum applications submitted by Syrian nationals, except in exceptional cases. This move was accompanied by a freeze on all family reunification requests for Syrian refugees residing in Austria.
Recent official statistics show that Afghan nationals topped the list of asylum seekers in February, with 568 applications submitted.
