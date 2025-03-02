Austria Regains Status As Electricity Exporter Due To Renewable Energy
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 05:15 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Austria has regained its status as an electricity-exporting country for the first time since 2009, driven by its transition towards clean energy, with electricity exports reaching 4,747 gigawatt-hours last year.
Austrian Power Grid (APG), the national transmission system operator, attributed this achievement to the significant expansion of renewable energy systems, including photovoltaic, hydropower and wind energy, which enabled Austria to export electricity on 243 days of the past year.
Gerhard Christiner, Chief Executive Officer of APG, highlighted the increase in renewable electricity generation in Austria, stating, "The growing proximity to the upper limits of grid capacity necessitated a reduction in renewable energy production on multiple days last year."
Official figures indicated a notable increase of 14.4 percent in Austria’s total electricity generation from renewable sources in 2024, bringing the country’s total clean energy production to 57,713 gigawatt-hours.
Recent Stories
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy6 minutes ago
-
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key developments across emi ..6 minutes ago
-
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year6 minutes ago
-
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' competition6 minutes ago
-
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai21 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, tolerance36 minutes ago
-
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability51 minutes ago
-
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers’ Endowment campai ..1 hour ago
-
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 20242 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans2 hours ago
-
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam2 hours ago