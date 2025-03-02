Open Menu

Austria Regains Status As Electricity Exporter Due To Renewable Energy

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Austria has regained its status as an electricity-exporting country for the first time since 2009, driven by its transition towards clean energy, with electricity exports reaching 4,747 gigawatt-hours last year.

Austrian Power Grid (APG), the national transmission system operator, attributed this achievement to the significant expansion of renewable energy systems, including photovoltaic, hydropower and wind energy, which enabled Austria to export electricity on 243 days of the past year.

Gerhard Christiner, Chief Executive Officer of APG, highlighted the increase in renewable electricity generation in Austria, stating, "The growing proximity to the upper limits of grid capacity necessitated a reduction in renewable energy production on multiple days last year."

Official figures indicated a notable increase of 14.4 percent in Austria’s total electricity generation from renewable sources in 2024, bringing the country’s total clean energy production to 57,713 gigawatt-hours.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Austria From

Recent Stories

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

6 minutes ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

36 minutes ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

51 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

1 hour ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

1 hour ago
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

2 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

2 hours ago
 Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million ..

Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on buildi ..

Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits

2 hours ago
 Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East