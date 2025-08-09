Open Menu

Austria Rejects Israel's Decision To Expand Military Operations In Gaza Strip

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) VIENNA, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Austrian Foreign Minister Beata Meinl-Reisinger rejected Israel’s decision to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Meinl-Reisinger expressed her country’s firm opposition to Israel’s decision to widen its military operations in Gaza, saying that instead of further escalation, the priority now should be to ease the catastrophic humanitarian situation and secure the release of the remaining hostages.

She reiterated Austria’s position — which she described as clear — regarding the Gaza Strip, stating: “We reject any unilateral change to the territorial or demographic status of the Gaza Strip,” in accordance with international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024).

The Austrian foreign minister called for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the provision of comprehensive humanitarian aid to pave the way for a permanent end to military actions.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Gaza Vienna Austria August All Opposition

Recent Stories

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

1 minute ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

2 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

2 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

3 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

3 hours ago
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

4 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

5 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

6 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East