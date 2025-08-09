(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) VIENNA, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Austrian Foreign Minister Beata Meinl-Reisinger rejected Israel’s decision to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Meinl-Reisinger expressed her country’s firm opposition to Israel’s decision to widen its military operations in Gaza, saying that instead of further escalation, the priority now should be to ease the catastrophic humanitarian situation and secure the release of the remaining hostages.

She reiterated Austria’s position — which she described as clear — regarding the Gaza Strip, stating: “We reject any unilateral change to the territorial or demographic status of the Gaza Strip,” in accordance with international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024).

The Austrian foreign minister called for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the provision of comprehensive humanitarian aid to pave the way for a permanent end to military actions.