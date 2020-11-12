Austria reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Austria's daily tally of new coronavirus infections has surpassed 9,000 for the first time, Austrian media reported on Thursday.

A total of 9,105 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, newspapers Kronen Zeitung and Oesterreich reported before the figure's official publication.

The previous record was 8,241 cases, set on Saturday. The first wave peaked at 1,050 in March.