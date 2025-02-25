Austria Strengthens Commitment To IAEA In Tackling Nuclear Security Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) VIENNA, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to discuss pressing global nuclear issues, according to Vienna International news.
Their discussions focused on pressing issues such as nuclear risks and the role of the IAEA in monitoring nuclear disarmament.
Schallenberg reaffirmed Austria’s strong support for the IAEA’s mission, highlighting its crucial role in global security.
As the host country of the agency and an active member, Austria remains committed to backing its efforts. He underscored the IAEA’s role as an independent monitoring authority and reiterated Austria’s readiness to contribute constructively to diplomatic efforts.
Both parties concluded the meeting by reaffirming the importance of continued close cooperation. Austria remains committed to promoting nuclear security, non-proliferation, and diplomatic solutions to nuclear issues..
