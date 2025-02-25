Open Menu

Austria Strengthens Commitment To IAEA In Tackling Nuclear Security Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) VIENNA, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to discuss pressing global nuclear issues, according to Vienna International news.

Their discussions focused on pressing issues such as nuclear risks and the role of the IAEA in monitoring nuclear disarmament.

Schallenberg reaffirmed Austria’s strong support for the IAEA’s mission, highlighting its crucial role in global security.

As the host country of the agency and an active member, Austria remains committed to backing its efforts. He underscored the IAEA’s role as an independent monitoring authority and reiterated Austria’s readiness to contribute constructively to diplomatic efforts.

Both parties concluded the meeting by reaffirming the importance of continued close cooperation. Austria remains committed to promoting nuclear security, non-proliferation, and diplomatic solutions to nuclear issues..

Related Topics

Nuclear Vienna Austria February

Recent Stories

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

57 seconds ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

16 minutes ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adv ..

Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser

1 hour ago
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awar ..

Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards

1 hour ago
 US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement i ..

US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..

2 hours ago
 PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

1 hour ago
 Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social co ..

Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion

1 hour ago
 DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

2 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East