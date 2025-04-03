Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) Austria intends to close small border crossings with Slovakia due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in its neighbouring country, in order to limit the spread of the disease and protect livestock in Austria.

Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig was appointed State Secretary in charge of health affairs.

confirmed the completion of preparing a list of the small crossings that the Ministry of Interior will close between the two countries, explaining that the preventive measure targets closing border crossings where it is difficult to apply precautionary controls and necessary health procedures. She noted that the main border crossings with Slovakia will continue to operate normally.

Foot-and-mouth disease has recently spread in Slovakia, with no evidence yet of its transmission to Austria, where calls have increased demanding stricter measures.