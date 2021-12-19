Austria to apply stricter travel rules from tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Starting from next Monday, December 20, the lockdown in Austria will come to an end, with the capital city of Vienna being the last part of the country to reopen hotels and restaurants. From the same date, the country is set to reopen for tourism.

"The infection situation in Austria has eased. With Vienna reopening hotels and restaurants/cafés/inns on December 20, the nationwide lockdown in Austria comes to an end. Travel to Austria for touristic purposes is possible again for vaccinated and recovered people!" Austria’s official travel website notes.

Yet, the same announces that entry restrictions have tightened up compared to those that were effective pre-lockdown.

"From December 20, you also need a PCR test unless you have already received the booster jab – if you can’t show a PCR test upon arrival, you immediately have to self-isolate until you can present a negative PCR test," the website also points out.