Austria Welcomes Joint Statement By US, UAE And Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) VIENNA, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - Austria has welcomed the announcement of the joint statement by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.
In a statement released today, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the announcement as "a historic step towards a more peaceful and prosperous middle East."