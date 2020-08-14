UrduPoint.com
Austria Welcomes Joint Statement By US, UAE And Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Austria welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) VIENNA, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - Austria has welcomed the announcement of the joint statement by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

In a statement released today, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the announcement as "a historic step towards a more peaceful and prosperous middle East."

