Austria welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) VIENNA, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - Austria has welcomed the announcement of the joint statement by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

In a statement released today, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the announcement as "a historic step towards a more peaceful and prosperous middle East."