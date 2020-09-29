UrduPoint.com
Austrian Chancellor, Abdullah Bin Zayed Review Regional, International Developments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:45 PM

Austrian Chancellor, Abdullah bin Zayed review regional, international developments

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, have reviewed the prospects of advancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly nations across various fronts.

This came as the Austrian leader today received the UAE top diplomat and his accompanying delegation here in a meeting that focused on the latest regional and international developments and issues of concern, including the global fight against COVID-19 and international efforts being made to find a vaccine to the disease.

The two sides also touched the peace accord recently signed by the UAE and Israel and its role in establishing peace in the region and ensuring prosperity and progress for its peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Austrian Chancellor and their determination to grow cooperation across various fields.

The Austrian Chancellor reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders and underscored the privileged relations between the two nations and Austria's keenness to consolidate cooperation to the best interests of their peoples.

