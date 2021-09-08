Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz today received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

During the meeting, Ghobash conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Austrian Chancellor, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity to Austria and its people.

The Austrian Chancellor reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders, underlining Austria's keenness to strengthen aspects of cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

The meeting dealt with ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Austria across various fronts by utilising the diverse resources enjoyed by the two nations.

Ghobash expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to Austria for hosting the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Countering Terrorism.

The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Austria.