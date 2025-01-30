Austrian companies increase reliance on digital technology

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) A study involving the Federation of Austrian Industries has revealed a significant rise in the adoption of digital technology by Austrian companies over the past four years.

More than 40 percent of Austrian companies now have a medium to high level of digitalisation, while approximately 70 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have embarked on digital transformation.

Findings from the "Digital Return" study indicated a continuous increase in digital technology usage among Austrian businesses, with around 15 percent of companies extensively utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operations and boost productivity. Additionally, over 40 percent have achieved a medium to high level of digital integration.

The study also presented figures highlighting the benefits Austrian companies have gained from expanding their use of digital technology.

It observed that firms with medium to high digitalisation levels recorded annual sales growth of 2.2 percent higher than those with lower levels, reinforcing the positive impact of digital transformation on revenue generation.

The study noted that the current focus on digital transformation in Austria is increasingly directed at core business operations, particularly production planning, while digitalisation in corporate management remains relatively low. It also identified a cautious approach towards AI adoption, with only 15 percent of Austrian companies integrating AI into their core operations, and just 8 percent utilising generative AI applications.