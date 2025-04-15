Austrian FM urges all parties to implement Gaza ceasefire

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Austria’s Foreign Minister Biana Meinl-Reisinger expressed “deep concern over the resumption of hostilities in Gaza” and called on all parties to return to the negotiating table to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

“All hostages must be released, and Israel must once again allow humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza,” Meinl-Reisinger said in a statement issued today.

She welcomed the initiative and plan proposed by Arab states regarding Gaza, while stressing that there can be no solution without Israel’s consent.