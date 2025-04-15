Austrian FM Urges All Parties To Implement Gaza Ceasefire
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Austria’s Foreign Minister Biana Meinl-Reisinger expressed “deep concern over the resumption of hostilities in Gaza” and called on all parties to return to the negotiating table to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
“All hostages must be released, and Israel must once again allow humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza,” Meinl-Reisinger said in a statement issued today.
She welcomed the initiative and plan proposed by Arab states regarding Gaza, while stressing that there can be no solution without Israel’s consent.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance preci ..
Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi until May 6
NA Sub-Committee discusses PEMRA Amendment Bill, code of conduct for media
NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison for not implementing court order
PML-N unified like a rock;Tahira Aurangzeb
Oil prices relief to be diverted from masses to fund Balochistan projects: PM
Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts grand dinner to promote skiing, winter tourism in P ..
No new travel restrictions imposed on Pakistan by WHO: NEOC
Six police personnel suspended for inappropriate attitude
ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Russian Prosecutor-General5 minutes ago
-
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches strategic partnership to advance precision medicine in Emi ..5 minutes ago
-
Hoor Al Qasimi recognised as Officer of Order of Arts, Letters by France5 minutes ago
-
Austrian FM urges all parties to implement Gaza ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
ADJD organises series of specialised training workshops for justice partners20 minutes ago
-
IKT Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi21 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid21 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives North Macedonia FM, signs MoUs35 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility participates in Gulf Traffic Week 202536 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart waste solutions50 minutes ago
-
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives51 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 20261 hour ago