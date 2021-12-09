(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) A delegation from the Austrian Journalists Club lauded the UAE's remarkable 50-year development journey, during which the UAE made major strides across various fields, thanks to the UAE leadership's forward-looking vision to ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.

This came during the delegation's visit to the UAE, which coincided with the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations, upon the invitation of the Emirates news Agency (WAM). The delegation, headed by Christian Stöger, Vice President of the Austrian Journalists Club, included 19 members of the club, representing a number of Austrian press and media outlets.

During their stay in the UAE, the delegation visited the Sheikh Zayed Festival and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) where they were briefed on the history of the UAEJA since its establishment in 2000, and its track record since it became a member of the International Federation of Journalists and executive committee.

Moreover, the delegation visited Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Future Foundation, which reflect the UAE's future ambitions to ensure a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow.

During their visit to Sharjah, the delegation toured the emirate's major attractions.

Stöger said that the visit is an ideal opportunity to strengthen their cooperation with the UAE's media outlets, and witness first-hand the fruits of the UAE's 50-year development efforts and its future plans.

The delegation stated that they learnt a lot during their trip, which they described as 'exciting', highlighting the stops they made, including their visit to the Sheikh Zayed Festival and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, their participation in the UAE's 50th National Day celebration that UAEJA held at its headquarters in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, their visit to Expo 2020 Dubai and the Austria Pavilion, in addition to their visit to Dubai Future Foundation and Sharjah's major attractions.

The delegation thanked all the UAE entities which helped ensure their visit was unforgettable, and expressed their appreciation to WAM for their invitation and hospitality. They also expressed their delight at their visit coinciding with the UAE Golden Jubilee celebration, and wished the UAE further progress and prosperity.