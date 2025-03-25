Open Menu

Austrian National Bank Lowers 2025 Economic Growth Forecast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Austrian National Bank lowers 2025 economic growth forecast

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) The Austrian National Bank (OeNB) has revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, projecting a decline of 0.1 percent in the country’s gross domestic product. This marks a significant adjustment from the bank’s earlier estimate, issued three months ago, which predicted a growth rate of 0.8 percent.

In its latest outlook on Austria’s economic development, the OeNB now expects a moderate economic recovery, with growth of 1.2 percent in both 2026 and 2027. This is a downward revision from the 1.6 percent growth forecast made in December for the same period.

The report indicated that while Austria’s economy is expected to stabilise in 2025, a significant recovery is unlikely before the second half of the year. Inflation is projected to remain at 2.9 percent, while the budget deficit is expected to rise to 3.8 percent of GDP for the year.

Related Topics

Budget Bank Same Austria December From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

6 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

1 hour ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East