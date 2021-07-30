UrduPoint.com

Austrian Newspapers Welcome Mohamed Bin Zayed's Visit

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was hailed by the Austrian media, as another step towards strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all domains.

Austria's top newspapers, including "Die Presse" and "DerStandard" welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s state visit to Austria and highlighted its positive impact on the relations between the two countries.

They also highlighted the agreement between the two countries to launch a comprehensive strategic partnership, aimed at expanding collaboration in areas of hydrogen-based energy, and other innovative energy technologies, in energy efficiency and conservation.

More Stories From Middle East

