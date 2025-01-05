Open Menu

Austrian People's Party Selects New Leader, Considers Coalition Formation

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:32 PM

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) announced that it would decide today on appointing its new leadership and the possibility of forming a new ruling coalition with the right-wing Freedom Party.

This follows the resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the party's leader tasked with forming a new government, from his roles as Prime Minister and party leader after coalition negotiations collapsed.

Sources within the party suggest three potential candidates for the leadership: Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Secretary-General of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce; Jochen Danninger, a conservative leader and head of the party's parliamentary bloc in Lower Austria; and Karoline Edtstadler, a parliamentary member and Minister of Chancellery Affairs. However, a potential return of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to party leadership is deemed unlikely unless new parliamentary elections are held.

By resigning yesterday evening, Karl Nehammer, leader of the People's Party, paved the way for selecting a new leader. Nehammer faced growing pressure from the party's economic wing and influential business and farmers' associations, which increasingly opposed forming a ruling coalition with the Socialist Party.

The latter, under its new leader Andreas Babler, has shifted significantly to the far left. Babler insisted during coalition talks on implementing new taxes on inheritances and the wealthy, along with higher corporate taxes, to address a substantial public budget deficit of approximately €24 billion. These demands ultimately led to the collapse of government formation negotiations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Budget Chamber From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

7 seconds ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

15 seconds ago
 Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at ..

Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..

26 seconds ago
 Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over ..

Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US

38 seconds ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..

52 seconds ago
 3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwest ..

3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea

1 minute ago
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, ..

Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four

1 minute ago
 S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models ..

S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

1 minute ago
 Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football ..

Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

1 minute ago
 Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earth ..

Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes

1 minute ago
 International flights to resume at Damascus Airpor ..

International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban

UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East