Austrian university develops technique to renew buildings without demolition

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) A research team from Graz University of Technology in Austria has succeeded in developing an innovative fastening system under a scientific project called ReCon, marking a breakthrough in the construction sector.

The system enables the connection and disassembly of building components with ease, allowing the separation of long-term structural elements from shorter-lived components.

The project won the gold medal in the scientific research competition under the sustainability category and is regarded as a pioneering step towards smart and sustainable construction.

It makes it possible to renew buildings without demolishing them entirely, thereby reducing construction waste, lowering costs and improving architectural resource management.

The system relies on precisely defined detachable connection points, making it possible to replace surfaces, floors and internal partitions with ease, while preserving the building’s main structure for decades.