Austria’s Emissions Down By 6.5 Percent
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 09:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Greenhouse gas emissions in Austria fell by 6.5 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. This is according to the latest greenhouse gas inventory from the Federal Environment Agency (UBA).
The value of emissions in 2023 was around 68.6 million and therefore below 70 million tonnes for the first time.
