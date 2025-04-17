Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Austria’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 6.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, marking a significant environmental milestone, according to the latest official data.

A report released by Austria’s Federal Environment Agency revealed that the reduction equates to a decrease of approximately 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The total emissions fell to around 68.6 million tonnes in 2023 – the first time on record that Austria's emissions dropped below the 70-million-tonne threshold.

The agency also projected a further decrease in 2024, estimating a 2.7 percent decline, equivalent to 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, compared to 2023 levels.