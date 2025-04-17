Austria’s Harmful Emissions Fall Below 70 Million Tonnes For First Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Austria’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 6.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, marking a significant environmental milestone, according to the latest official data.
A report released by Austria’s Federal Environment Agency revealed that the reduction equates to a decrease of approximately 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.
The total emissions fell to around 68.6 million tonnes in 2023 – the first time on record that Austria's emissions dropped below the 70-million-tonne threshold.
The agency also projected a further decrease in 2024, estimating a 2.7 percent decline, equivalent to 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, compared to 2023 levels.
