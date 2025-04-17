Open Menu

Austria’s Harmful Emissions Fall Below 70 Million Tonnes For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Austria’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 6.5 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, marking a significant environmental milestone, according to the latest official data.

A report released by Austria’s Federal Environment Agency revealed that the reduction equates to a decrease of approximately 4.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The total emissions fell to around 68.6 million tonnes in 2023 – the first time on record that Austria's emissions dropped below the 70-million-tonne threshold.

The agency also projected a further decrease in 2024, estimating a 2.7 percent decline, equivalent to 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, compared to 2023 levels.

Related Topics

Austria Gas Million

Recent Stories

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

3 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

3 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

3 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

33 minutes ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

33 minutes ago
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Je ..

DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port

33 minutes ago
 MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

48 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group ..

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..

1 hour ago
 PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

1 hour ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East