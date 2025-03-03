Open Menu

Austria's New Government Takes Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Austria's new government takes office

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) VIENNA, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – Christian Stocker was sworn in as Austria's new chancellor on Monday, heading a three-party coalition government formed five months after last year's election.

Stocker's centre-right People's Party (ÖVP), the centre-left Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the liberal Neos clinched a deal last week after their first attempt to form a coalition failed in January.

Stocker will head the Alpine country's first three-party coalition since the later 1940s.

The coalition agreement, unveiled last week, includes introducing stricter measures for asylum seekers, revising tenancy laws and implementing planned benefits cuts.

"I wish you in the fulfilment of your duties all the best, much success, and also the necessary bit of luck, and I look forward to working well together," President Alexander Van der Bellen said as he swore in the new cabinet.

