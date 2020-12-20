UrduPoint.com
Authority Of Social Contribution Launches First Accelerator Programme Empowering Existing Social Enterprises In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, has launched its first Accelerator programme, which aims to elevate the impact of social enterprises by supporting them to scale up and grow their operations in Abu Dhabi.

Working in collaboration with Plug and Play ADGM, the programme’s content developer, six existing social enterprises from six countries have been identified to enter the first cycle of the virtual initiative, which will focus on mental wellbeing.

Ma’an’s Accelerator programme encourages social innovation by bringing together individuals and organisations, enabling them to create innovative solutions to social challenges in Abu Dhabi by providing 1:1 mentorship, coaching and the facilitating of deal flows with entities and investors. Ma’an will also offer access to market information, support collaborations and provide facilities including an office space and complementary license registration at ADGM as well as gain priority access to Ma’an’s Grants Programme The Accelerator programme will offer on-demand training, tailored to the participants’ needs, including access to a network of industry professionals and government entities, including major healthcare providers and insurers to support the cohort’s theme.

Ma’an’s inaugural Accelerator programme will be themed to address "Mental Wellbeing", a social priority that has been identified by Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, directly in response to the growing need for initiatives in the region to help negate the social impact of COVID-19.

The six established ventures, which each provide innovative solutions to the challenge, have been selected by Ma’an and will now enter the three-month intensive programme to expand their operations and offering,.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: "The launch of the Accelerator programme signifies Ma’an’s commitment to benefitting Abu Dhabi’s community through empowering social enterprises in the emirate, encouraging Abu Dhabi’s third sector and addressing key social priorities.

"Ma’an has established an increase in the scale of existing social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations in Abu Dhabi, this has resulted in a rise in jobs within the social sector and further awareness for social entrepreneurship as an agent in driving social change."

Participants in Ma’an’s Accelerator programme can be based in the UAE, GCC or internationally, as long as they are able to anchor a base in Abu Dhabi. Entrants must already have a validated and operating business model.

One of the goals of the programme is to attract impactful global social enterprises to operate in the emirate, increasing the number of social enterprises legally licensed in Abu Dhabi and strengthening collaboration between the private, public and third sector entities through mutually beneficially engagement and contract deployment.

The programme was officially launched on 7th December with a virtual orientation day and will conclude in March during a demo day where the enterprises will demonstrate their progress and achievements.

