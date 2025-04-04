(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The "Authorts from the UAE" — a joint initiative between the UAE Media Council and ELF Publishing — concluded its inaugural participation in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair. The initiative aimed to support the UAE publishing industry, empower national talent in the field of children’s literature, and enhance the global presence of Emirati content by producing distinguished literary works that enrich international libraries with content reflecting the identity and cultural values of the UAE.

The participation featured a notable presence from Emirati authors Maitha Al Khayat and Ibtisam Al-Beiti, both selected in the first phase of the initiative. They played a central role in the initiative’s mission to take Emirati content from local to global platforms, helping raise international awareness of the UAE’s high standards in the publishing industry.

Maitha Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council, emphasised that the participation of the initiative in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair marked a significant milestone in efforts to export UAE children’s content globally and reinforce the country’s presence in the international children’s content industry.

She stated, “We take pride in the fact that Authors from the UAE is making its international debut at one of the world’s most important children’s book fairs. We believe this step will help amplify the voice of Emirati women writers specialising in children’s literature on global publishing platforms, and introduce international communities to the educational and cultural values that Emirati children grow up with — through stories and publications that reflect our identity and convey humanitarian messages penned by Emirati writers.

She added that children's literature serves as a powerful tool for building awareness, nurturing imagination, and reinforcing values. “Our participation in the Bologna Fair offers Emirati creatives a platform to showcase their work globally and helps solidify the UAE’s image as a distinguished source in the field of children’s literature.”

She concluded by saying, “Through our strategic partnership with ELF Publishing, we continue our commitment to supporting national talent and enabling Emirati writers and publishers to access global markets. We view the global publishing of Emirati children’s content as a shared responsibility — one that helps build bridges of communication with the world and reflects the UAE’s civilised image.”

“Authors from the UAE” is a strategic initiative launched in February 2025in partnership between the UAE Media Council and ELF Publishing, which reflects the Council’s vision to empower the publishing industry, nurture national talent, and enrich the global literary scene with Emirati content. The initiative strengthens dialogue with the international community through the voices and writings of Authors from the UAE. The goal is to present Emirati content that reflects the dignified image of the UAE and conveys its values and identity.