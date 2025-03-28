Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Autogo, a UAE-based autonomous mobility solutions company under Kintsugi Holding, has announced the launch of its RoboTaxi service trials in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for full-scale operations by 2026.

This step comes within the framework of a strategic partnership with Apollo Go, the autonomous mobility subsidiary of Baidu, one of the world’s leading companies in large-scale self-driving transportation, and aims to bring next-generation mobility technologies to the streets of Abu Dhabi.

The operational trials are being conducted in coordination with Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) to ensure the service aligns with local transport strategies, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure requirements, as part of the emirate’s efforts to enhance smart mobility.

RoboTaxi vehicles offer a smart and seamless transportation experience, designed to meet the needs of modern cities and their residents. With their advanced electric design and AI-driven systems, the vehicles ensure precise and consistent driving with real-time responsiveness to surrounding conditions.

Autogo’s vision extends beyond simplifying mobility. The RoboTaxi aims to enhance road safety by reducing human driving errors, while its fully electric operation makes it a more sustainable option that helps reduce emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, and contribute to reimagining the future of smart cities.

The 6th generation RT6 RoboTaxi was specifically developed for autonomous ride-hailing services, featuring a safer, smarter, and more comfortable design. As the first company in China to offer fully autonomous ride-hailing, Apollo Go continues to integrate AI, big data, and automation to support the development of future smart cities.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of Kintsugi Holding, said, "The launch of RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of a large-scale transformation in urban mobility. RoboTaxis serve two key goals — enhancing road safety and achieving more sustainable transportation."

He added that Autogo and Apollo Go will work together to test performance in real-world environments, engage with the public, and prepare for a broader deployment of the technology across Abu Dhabi by 2026.

Apollo Go, also known as Luobo Kuaipao, is Baidu’s platform for autonomous ride-hailing services and is one of the leading global companies in this field. Its fleets have logged over 150 million kilometres of autonomous driving with a strong safety record, and by March 2025, had exceeded 10 million autonomous ride orders.