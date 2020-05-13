UrduPoint.com
Aviation Industry's Response To Pandemic Tops Agenda At ATM Virtual

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:15 PM

Aviation industry's response to pandemic tops agenda at ATM Virtual

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) This year's virtual Arabian Travel Market, ATM, will feature a host of aviation industry experts to look at the measures airlines are undertaking to counteract the direct impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their business.

ATM announced in a statement that aviation industry veteran Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, and CEO of budget airline Wizz Air, Jozsef Varadi, will speak at the inaugural ATM Virtual, which will take place from 1st-3rd June 2020.

According to latest analysis from the International Air Travel Association, IATA, the pandemic will see global airline passenger revenues drop by US$314 billion in 2020, a 55 percent decrease compared to 2019. A series of seminars and interviews led by aviation expert John Strickland, Director of JLS Consulting, will explore how airlines are dealing with these challenges.

Clark, who has dedicated 35 years to growing Emirates Airlines to become the largest long-haul airline in the world, and in the process has helped transform Dubai into a major global travel hub, will discuss his time spent at the company, and its response and the procedures implemented to deal with the current crisis.

The future strategy of Emirates, with a focus on making flying safer through technology implementation, will also be highlighted.

CEO of Wizz Air, Joszef Varadi, will also discuss how with the implementation of new regulations by the airline, he was able to ensure Wizz Air was able to continue operating during the pandemic.

A major discussion point during the event will be the opening of Wizz Air’s forthcoming subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, which will further underscore its market position in the budget airline sector.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, "The airline industry continues to face deteriorating conditions with global airline passenger revenues predicted to fall by over 55 percent in 2020. To address these issues, we have brought together two of the most influential figures in the airline industry to discuss their procedures and strategies for the future."

