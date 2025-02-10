Open Menu

Aviation Sector Contributes $4.1 Trillion To Global Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Aviation sector contributes $4.1 trillion to global economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), emphasised the aviation sector's critical role in the global economy, noting that it accounts for 12 to 13 percent of GDP in some countries and supports millions of jobs worldwide.

Speaking on the sidelines of the “ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025” and the “Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace” in Abu Dhabi, Al Marri stated that the aviation sector contributes approximately $4.1 trillion to the global economy, directly benefiting individuals, families, and communities by providing job opportunities and promoting economic development.

He also pointed out aviation's essential role in boosting the tourism sector, with 58% of international tourists relying on air travel. The sector’s efficiency also enables businesses to connect with global markets, facilitates tourists' access to destinations, and strengthens companies' ability to reach clients and suppliers worldwide.

Al Marri pointed out that aviation helps bridge the gap between remote and underserved areas and urban centres, improving access to essential services like healthcare and education. It plays a vital role in humanitarian efforts, such as disaster response and medical evacuations, helping overcome geographical challenges.

Related Topics

Education Abu Dhabi Job Market Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

19 minutes ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

19 minutes ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

34 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

34 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

49 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

49 minutes ago
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

1 hour ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

2 hours ago
 16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi d ..

16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024

2 hours ago
 SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit ..

SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East