Aviation Sector Development Committee Hold Virtual Meeting To Combat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Aviation Sector Development Committee hold virtual meeting to combat COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd April 2020 (WAM) – The Aviation Sector Development Committee held a virtual meeting today to address how the aviation industry is remotely managing and responding to the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The committee which is led by H.H. Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of the Aviation Sector Development Committee, plays an active role in developing not only the overarching strategy for the aviation sector in the UAE capital, but the response to COVID-19 as well.

Plans already implemented have seen the aviation sector adapt to support the government with initiatives which include the opening of freight routes to provide food and medicine, the conversion of passenger planes into mini-freighters for cargo, and the repatriation of foreign citizens and UAE nationals from around the world.

To ensure food security and national health, Etihad Cargo has also increased the flow of essential supplies into the UAE to ensure continuity of fresh imports including meat, fish and seafood, fruits, and vegetables, in addition to pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, a robust set of precautionary measures have been implemented including thermal screening at passenger and staff entrances, COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for passengers and employees, and the frequent sterilisation of workspaces and common areas.

In coordination with government entities, the Committee will evaluate opportunities to adapt to current and future circumstances, exploring new approaches, trends and innovations that will pave the way for the continued growth of the industry in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the Committee expressed their collective gratitude for all the hard work put in by staff in the aviation industry, commending their dedication and valuable contribution to national efforts.

H.H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, said: "Aviation is one of the main contributors to economic growth and stability globally and it is no different here in the UAE. In these challenging times, it is essential that the authorities, Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) and Etihad Airways, the national airline, work cohesively to respond to the impact COVID-19 is having on our country and the wider aviation industry."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, added: "In countries where flights are still operational, local authorities have already started enforcing new rules and regulations for passengers at airports. In collaboration with the Committee, we are working towards implementing similar measures to ensure the safety of all travellers once we’re permitted to resume operations."

Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group, said: "As the national carrier of the UAE and a central link between East and West, we have an enormous responsibility to safely keep freight routes open to carry essential belly-hold cargo such as perishables, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. Where possible, we have also utilised these special flights to repatriate foreign nationals in the UAE out of the country. To date, we have also brought almost 600 UAE nationals home on return services, as well as supporting the UAE’s international humanitarian aid efforts to over 24 countries overseas."

Member entities of the committee include Etihad Aviation Group, Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DoT), the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Mubadala, Presidential Flight, the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, Abu Dhabi Police, and General Administration of Customs.

