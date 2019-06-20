UrduPoint.com
Aviation sector's contribution to UAE GDP to surge to AED323.6 bn by 2030

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The national aviation sector's contribution to UAE's GDP is projected to surge to AED323.6 bn by 2030, according to the Airport Council International (ACI) World.

The assessment comes as yet a new international testimony to the advanced and robust infrastructure boasted by the UAE and the steady growth experienced by the aviation sector in particular.

According to the ACI's assessment, Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport comes 19th internationally in terms of volume of freight handled, with the airport expected, upon completion, to become the largest in the world with up to 160 million passenger capacity and 12 million tonnes of air freight volume annually.

The ACI ranked Abu Dhabi International Airport as the Best Airport Operator of the year category, with the Sharjah International Airport classified the country's best third on account of an increased passenger traffic to 5.5 million in 2017.

There are seven intentional airports welcoming over 100 million passengers annually in the UAE.

