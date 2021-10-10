Awadh Al Ketbi inaugurates 6th Annual Radiology Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), today inaugurated the 6th edition of Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The premium gathering will continue until 12th October 2021.

On its first day, ARM, held as a physical event with a virtual component, discussed vital topics and the most recent innovations in Radiology. The premium event is expected to attract over 2,000 attendees over 3 days.

Following the inauguration, Al Ketbi toured the exhibition and was accompanied by some of the most prominent specialists in the field, where he was introduced to the latest technologies and innovations presented by 40 top-tier companies.

Commenting on the 6th edition of ARM, Prof. Pia Sundgren, Head of the Department of Radiology, Clinical Sciences, Lund University and Co-Director for Lund University BioImaging Center, Senior consultant in Neuroradiology, Skane University hospital, Lund, Sweden, said, "Collaboration between radiologist, physicists and radiographers is essential to bring research and clinical practice forward in the radiological department. Collaboration with our clinical colleagues is crucial to drive clinical practice forward, and we should all learn from each other. Our superior goal is to help our patients and to improve their quality of life, irrespectively of disease."

From his side, Dr. Wael Shabana, Associate Professor of Radiology, Section Head of Abdominal Imaging, The Ottawa Hospital, The University of Ottawa, Canada, said, "ARM is the platform that bundles the radiology team together, which offers a great learning opportunity and an amazing platform to exchange wisdom, knowledge, and tips and tricks. It is amazing to have ARM in 2021, after two years of the pandemic which limited lots of great learning opportunities. It is thrilling to be able to travel, learn and enjoy the whole vivid experience of a vivid meeting in an amazing vibrant jewel of the middle East - Dubai."

This year, ARM presents a comprehensive scientific agenda featuring 70 high-level scientific sessions and key trending topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Neuroradiology, Pediatric Imaging, CT, MSK, Radiation Protection, COVID-19 while also bringing together 48 expert speakers from various countries, who will be offering their key insights for the next three days.

In addition, to enrich students and radiology professionals' knowledge, ARM provides a great platform to showcase nine poster presentations to research work and engage with visitors and participants attending this pivotal annual radiology gathering. Moreover, and due to the event's virtual component, delegates worldwide – regardless of any restrictions on traveling in their countries – will have the chance to participate in these rich sessions.

Held on the sideline of the ARM conference, the ‘Radiology business Hub’, a B2B platform, will facilitate opportunities for collaboration, networking, and building long-lasting relationships between exhibitors, buyers and field experts.

This year, the exhibition, which occupies an overall space of 3,858 sqm, brings together 40 leading brands in the field of radiology and diagnostic imaging, including Bayer and Philips, who will showcase their cutting-edge and innovative technologies and equipment, and most updated medical devices. Moreover, radiography sessions and a virtual ultrasound seminar (for the radiographers) will be held throughout these three days, allowing professionals to exchange knowledge.

The 6th Annual Radiology Meeting in the UAE is organised annually by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in collaboration with the Radiology Society of the Emirates (RSE) and the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE). Furthermore, the event is supported by the Arab board of Radiology and Medical Imaging, UIBC, Radiology Society of Saudi Arabia, Jordanian Radiology Society, Radiological Society of Pakistan and Radiology Association of Bahrain. It is sponsored by Philips, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Unimed, Bayer, BD, Agfa Healthcare, Canon, and Infinitt Healthcare.