Award Is An Absolute Surprise: Indian Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2019 (WAM) – The Indian envoy, who was bestowed with the First Class Order of Zayed II today by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said it was an "absolute surprise."

"I had gone to H.H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for a farewell call and I was greeted with this amazing surprise," Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on Wednesday evening.

"H.H Sheikh Abdullah was just so gracious when he told me that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had decided to confer this very special award on me."

The award was in recognition of his efforts during his tenure, and his contribution to the development and strengthening of the relations and co-operation between the two friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, and lauded his role in bolstering UAE-Indian ties and wished him success in his future assignments.

"I am delighted to receive it on behalf of our dedicated team at the embassy and at our consulate in Dubai and on behalf of our wonderful Indian community in UAE," the envoy said.

"I am grateful for this recognition though I do feel that we are merely implementing the direction provided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the ambassador said.

