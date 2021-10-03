Awards recognise young innovators in maritime industry

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Seatrade Maritime #20under40 Awards, held as part of Seatrade Maritime middle East (SMME), the largest in-person exhibition and conference taking place during UAE Maritime Week - under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has announced an extension of the deadline for nominations.

The awards are held in cooperation with Informa Markets Maritime Global Maritime Club. A high volume of participants and heightened interest from industry stakeholders prompted organisers to extend the nomination closing date to 10th October.

The #20under40 Awards recognise the top 20 maritime industry professionals under the age of 40. The awards will celebrate the success and achievements of industry professionals who have paved the way for change in the industry and have displayed innovation, paving new growth opportunities for other professionals.

"Over the past year, we have faced unprecedented challenges that have disrupted various sectors across the globe, including the maritime and shipping industries. During the past year, the sector has stood the test of time, however, we were quickly able to overcome the challenges by demonstrating resilience," said Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the first Regional Ambassador of the Global Maritime Club.

"Tackling the adverse effects of the pandemic would not have been possible without the support of industry players who have elevated the sector to new heights. Seatrade Maritime #20under40 Awards is a great platform that recognises the commendable work of young industry professionals. As young people are the custodians of tomorrow, we hope the awards empower them and give them the stimulus to think unconventionally, creating a better future for the generations to come."

The maritime sector in the Middle East has been booming, with the UAE leading in the region. Currently, the contribution of the sector to the UAE’s GDP is estimated at AED 91 billion annually, with efforts being made to double this figure within the next few years. To ensure this growth, the contribution from young industry professionals is integral, especially as the industry is constantly witnessing new disruptions. With a greater focus on environmental challenges, innovation and digital growth, there is more of a place now than ever for young talents and initiatives, such as the 20-under-40, which helps companies to acknowledge their wealth of skills.

Winners will be announced during the Seatrade Maritime Middle East conference and will be invited to collaborate on research, briefings and other opportunities.