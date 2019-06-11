UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign On Health And Safety Of Hajj Pilgrims Launched

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

Awareness campaign on health and safety of Hajj Pilgrims launched

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has launched a massive campaign to ensure the health and safety of Hajj pilgrims.

The campaign focuses on health requirements and recommendations for those heading to Saudi Arabia for Hajj season 1440H/2019 and Umrah.

The ministry said that a joint coordination committee has been formed with the country’s authorities comprising department directors, doctors, nursing and technical staff specialised in preventive, immunisation and mass-gathering medicine.

Speaking at a joint press conference on Tuesday at InterContinental Dubai – Festival City, Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics, shed light on the high-level coordination among the country’s concerned authorities in terms of regulating matters relating to travellers to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

"These efforts would help ensure the health and safety of all pilgrims and protect them from possible health hazards, most importantly infectious and chronic diseases," Al Rand added.

Dr. Abdul Karim Al Zarouni, Head of MoHAP’s Hajj Medical Mission, stated, "MoHAP is keen on providing the best medical and regulatory services for Hajj pilgrims as per the highest standards. There are healthcare clinics equipped with the latest equipment and medical supplies in Makkah, Medina, Mina and Arafat, as well as mobile medical teams and equipped ambulances with hotlines to respond to health pilgrims' inquiries, communicate with medical teams to provide medicines and monitor the performance of these team in serving pilgrims.

Dr. Al Zarouni advised all pilgrims to take preventive measures and visit the health centre to assure their capability to perform Hajj.

He noted that the ministry will train 140 doctors from the primary health care centres in all Emirates, to provide the best medical and awareness services for Hajj pilgrims.

Dr. Laila Al-Jasmi, Head of MoHAP’s Immunization Section, said that all pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis according to the requirements of the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "All pilgrims are advised to take their vaccinations 15 days prior to their travel date to ensure its effectiveness," she added.

The Department of Public Health Protection is launching the awareness campaign for the Hajj season in July 2019 under the slogan "Safe Pilgrimage", remarked Dr. Badriya Al Haremi, Director of Public Health Protection Department at Dubai Health Authority.

Dr. Elham Al-Naemi, Primary Health Care Sector, DHA, stated that the DHA has provided a 24/7 hotline to serve pilgrims from inside and outside the country and answer their queries during Hajj season.

