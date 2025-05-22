Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under Life Endowment campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 22nd May 2025 (WAM) – The Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has launched the Awqaf Abu Dhabi – Community Centre, the first of a series of projects it planned under the Life Endowment campaign.

The campaign, which aims to support chronic disease patients, is organised in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi under the slogan - With You For Life.

With the objective of enhancing the sustainability of healthcare services and covering the cost of treatment for the most vulnerable patients, the Life Endowment campaign reflects the spirit of giving and solidarity embodied by the UAE’s Year of the Community.

The AED50 million Awqaf Abu Dhabi – Community Centre is set to offer a blend of shopping, entertainment and culture, making it a vibrant hub for community engagement.

The Awqaf Abu Dhabi – Community Centre offers an experience that merges modern spaces and Emirati identity, meeting the needs of residents and visitors alike. As Awqaf Abu Dhabi plans to construct the project in Abu Dhabi City, the community centre is expected to cement the city’s economic and tourist status, while promoting social engagement and raising awareness about the importance of endowments and social contributions. The project is expected to provide community members with increased job opportunities, while utilising unused lands and their proceeds.

Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), said, “The launch of the Life Endowment campaign establishes a vital model for sustainably supporting those with chronic diseases who cannot afford treatment and ensuring continued access to healthcare services.

We are committed to achieving the campaign's goals by investing endowment funds in high-quality projects that generate strong returns, ultimately benefiting, developing, and economically empowering the community.”

He added that the Awqaf Abu Dhabi – Community Centre will not only generate returns for the endowment fund but also deliver significant community benefits, including raising awareness of the importance of endowments and encouraging community engagement, while also promoting the economic development of the surrounding area.

He emphasised that the Life Endowment campaign strengthens the culture of social solidarity and collective action to improve community sectors, particularly healthcare, which is the campaign's Primary focus.

He noted that the campaign also highlights Awqaf Abu Dhabi's leadership in managing and investing endowment funds to maximise social impact and sustain resources for charitable work.

He concluded by encouraging everyone to actively participate in the Life Endowment campaign to support those with chronic diseases, reinforcing community solidarity and embodying the UAE's deeply rooted values of giving and humanitarianism.

The Life Endowment campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services, and provide sustainable funding to treat vulnerable patients with chronic diseases.

It also seeks to strengthen the healthcare system's capacity to address future challenges. The campaign will establish an endowment to cover treatment costs for those in need, while also investing in improved healthcare services, medication provision, and access to mental health support.