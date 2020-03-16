UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awqaf And Minors Affairs Foundation Allocates AED300,000 To Support Remote Education

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED300,000 to support remote education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, in cooperation with the Dubai Education Zone, declared that it will allocate AED300,000 to provide 200 computers to students of Dubai schools.

The foundation’s donation is part of its support for the "Distance Education Initiative" recently launched by the Ministry of Education through the "Smart Learning Portal."

Ali Al Muttawa, Secretary-General of the AMAF in Dubai, said that the foundation is keen to support remote education through its many programmes and initiatives, adding that it is supporting the initiative due to its keenness to assist the community and empower all segments of society, especially the youth and children.

He also noted that the computers will be allocated to students through the foundation’s education bank to ensure that they can continuity their education, stressing its keenness to cooperate with all relevant authorities.

The Dubai Education Zone adopted the initiative to ensure the continuity of education.

The implementation of the initiative reflects the importance of the cooperation between relevant authorities and entities, to respond to the needs of various segments of the community.

Related Topics

Education Dubai Bank All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to get concession from IMF due to fight a ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber implements remote work system for ..

31 minutes ago

Aleem and Gough to be involved in HBL PSL 2020 sem ..

36 minutes ago

Debrief of pakistan navy maritime exercise seaspar ..

44 minutes ago

Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as fo ..

44 minutes ago

Strata improves A350 manufacturing capabilities vi ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.